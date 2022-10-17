Leo Gordon Kindhart, 91, died October 13, 2022, at Hester Care Center, Hutchinson. He was born May 11, 1931, in Oakland, IA, to Oval Lawson and Sybil Thelma (Reed) Kindhart.
Leo graduated from Oakland High School in 1949. He worked for Northern Natural Gas Company for over 40 years, retiring as District Manager. Leo enjoyed golfing, fishing, traveling, and dancing. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Hutchinson.
On May 13, 1950, he married Shirley Brandes. On July 8, 1989, Leo married Wanda M. Vantuyl, in Great Bend. They shared 21 years of marriage before her death on September 29, 2010.
Leo is survived by: daughter, Debra Pound (Donnie) of St. John; son, David Kindhart (Karen) of Emporia; stepson, Robert Vantuyl, Jr. (Dana); stepdaughter, Connie Goldsby (Lou); brother, Jerry Kindhart (Betty); grandchildren, Jacob Pound (Sarah), Jennifer Neuman (Justin), Angie Simons (Jeremy), and Zachary Kindhart; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; Debra and David’s mom, Shirley; sisters, Elaine Raynor and Wilma Russell; and grandson, Nicholas Pound.
Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Elliott Chapel, with the Reverend Dr. Kim Biery officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, with the family present from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Elliott Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the United Way of Reno County, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.
