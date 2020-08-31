Willa “Mae” Pierce of Emporia, Kansas passed away August 28, 2020 at Newman Regional Health, Emporia at the age of 90.
Mae was born November 11, 1929 in Dunlap, Kansas. She was the middle child of the late William and Iva (Worcester) Miller. Mae spent most of her child and adult life in Americus, Kansas. She attended Americus High School and graduated in 1947.
Mae married Charles Pierce on April 17, 1949 in Toronto, Kansas and made their home together in Americus, Kansas where they farmed for many years. She also worked at Hallmark Cards in Emporia and completed beauty school. They had three wonderful children: Rodney, Marsha, and Marc. They were married 50 years before Charles passed away on July 13, 1999 in Topeka.
Mae was a homemaker most of her life and worked at Hallmark Cards in Emporia. Mae enjoyed sewing, gardening, baking, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking for and caring for her family and hosted Sunday Dinners on a regular basis until she moved from Americus to the Horizon Plaza in Emporia in 2007. Mae was a very active member of the Horizon Plaza community. She spent her mornings drinking coffee with her friends and enjoying the get-togethers they had. Mae moved to Holiday Resort in Emporia in 2019. Mae’s kindness and the love she had for her family will not be forgotten.
She is survived by her son, Rodney (Kathy) Pierce of Americus; daughter, Marsha (Jim) Marsh of Emporia; son, Marc (LaDonna) Pierce of Americus; grandchildren, Todd (Anna) Pierce of Americus, Lori (Bryan) Douglas of Emporia, Heather (John) Sigle of Wilsey, Jamie (Brandon) Houck of Lexington, Oregon, Keri (Brandon) Schremmer of Hoisington, Kelly (Troy) Wagaman of Emporia, LaShonda (Travis) Kendall of Auborn, Nebraska, Cody Whiteley of Emporia, Sheena Shanks of Pittsburg, Cody Shanks of Prairie Village. Great-grandchildren include Chase, Daniel & Cadence Pierce; Skyler & Sydney Douglas; Andrew Sigle; Hunter & Reese Houck; Gintry & Brynlee Schremmer; Kael, Koel & Kash Wagaman; Layton and Keeley Kendall; Emerson, Easton, Brylie and Tracker Whiteley. Mae is also survived by sister-in-laws, Beverly Miller and Roberta Pierce of Emporia as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Mae was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles; her brother, Earl Miller, and sister, Betty Brickell; and great-granddaughter, Samantha Pierce.
Cremation has taken place with a graveside service at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Americus Cemetery. Due to the global pandemic the family will have a celebration of life picnic in Mae's honor at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Emporia Horizon Plaza in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
A sweet ,opinionated, clever, funny, wonderful lady who will be missed. Condolences to all of her family and friends. Jacquie Stout
