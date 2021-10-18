Kenneth Lee Rogers, 71, passed away October 14, 2021. He was born June 12, 1950, in Wichita, to Firm K. and Eunice I. (McIntosh) Rogers. Ken was a farmer, rancher and owner and operator of an over the road trucking company. He loved reading, spending time with his grandchildren, History, and fixing things.
On May 20, 1967, he married Barbara Ann Swift in Cottonwood Falls. They shared 52 years of marriage before her passing on November 29, 2019.
Ken is survived by: children, Jennie Henault and husband Eddie of Edmond, OK, Shawn Rogers and wife Kaylin of Burns, Roxann Price and husband Sterling of Lincolnville and grandchildren, Tori Bloomgren and husband Hunter, Kutter, James, Justin, Hunter, Karson, Kaydin, Scotty, Kashlyn, and Emree.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Betty Sue Ledbetter; brother, Ivoe Rogers; and grandson, Daniel Henault.
Cremation will take place.
Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Matfield Green Cemetery, Matfield Green. Family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, Cottonwood Falls. Memorial donations may be made to Cal Farley’s Boy Ranch.
