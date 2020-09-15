EDITOR’S NOTE: The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live, work and play. The following folks deserve a pat on the back ...
The American Legion Post 5 Riders for braving the cold and rain Friday morning to honor the innocent victims and brave first responders who lost their lives during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
The congregations of Emporia’s First Christian Church for continuing to host its popular Clothes Closet and Household Hut during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The leadership and staff of USD 253 for providing parents and guardians up-to-date case and safety information with the district’s new COVID-19 dashboard.
All the inductees of the National Teachers Hall of Fame Class of 2020 for providing ESU education students with inspiration and advice for their future career paths.
All the players on the Emporia High football team for rebounding after a tough opening loss and providing local fans with much to cheer for during a 32-21 road victory over Atchison Friday.
EHS Cross Country’s Treyson True for representing Emporia well by finishing second overall in Saturday’s invitational at Jones Park.
Members of the local Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow organization for providing hours of fun and leisure for community members with a socially-distanced Loteria night at the Granada Saturday.
Adam Blake
Reporter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.