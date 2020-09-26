James Kirk Luder, 87, died September 24, 2020 at the Catholic Care Center in Bel Aire, Kansas of a rare form of leukemia. He was born December 26, 1932 to Jacob “Pop” and Clemmer (Knapp) Luder in Waldo, Kansas. Jim is survived by Loretta, his wife of 65 years. He was preceded in death by his parents; his infant brother, Noel; and grandson, Edward “Rob” Koger, Jr. Jim was a veteran of the U.S. Army, a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Colwich, the American Legion, and a lifelong member of Disabled American Veterans.
Jim attended Waldo schools and enlisted during the Korean War in November of 1951. Shortly thereafter the army put him through Leadership Course at Camp Roberts, California. Luder was sent on to Officer’s Training School at Fort Benning, Georgia and upon his graduation from OTS was promoted to Second Lieutenant and ordered to Fort Riley.
While at Fort Riley Jim met Loretta Hamilton of Irving, Kansas, and they married October 9, 1954. They and their family resided in various towns across Kansas before they eventually settled in Cottonwood Falls. In 2004 Jim and Loretta retired to Colwich, where they made their home until recently.
During his career Jim worked in several fields, notably oil and gas, insurance, sales, heating and air conditioning, and as a manufacturer’s representative before he became Sales Manager and then General Manager of Ansel Manufacturing in Ulysses, Kansas in 1973. A few years later Jim started his own livestock facilities and equipment company, Luco Manufacturing, in Meade, Kansas. They relocated the business to Strong City, Kansas in the early 1980s, and Jim remained involved even after retirement when his son Bill took over the company.
In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by his twin sisters, Beth Whitman of Paradise, KS and Wilma “Billie” McAlexander of LaGrange, GA and his seven children, Dr. Jacob Kim (Debra) Luder, Sparta, MO; Kay (Edward) Koger, Wilmore, KS; Diana Luder, North Carolina; Dr. Everett Kirk (Theresa) Luder, Buena Vista, VA; William (Sandy) Luder, Cottonwood Falls; Dr. Barbara Luder, Wichita, KS and Robert (Tayna) Luder, Overland Park, KS. He is also survived by his 17 grandchildren: Kris Cummings, Kory Luder, Kari Baumgarner, Kyle Luder, Jared Koger, Jenna Simmons, Beth Luder, Christian Luder, Rose Luder, Cassandra Luder, Matt Luder, Sarah Luder, Rachel DeWitt, Laura DeWitt, Ryan Luder, Eric Luder, Emily Luder, 20 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Rosary service will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, September 28, 2020, at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 2:00 p.m., with Father Andrew Seiler officiating. Burial will follow at St. Anthony Cemetery, Strong City. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Anthony Building Fund or Wounded Warrior Project, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, Kansas 66845.
