The Madison City Council met in an online meeting Monday evening to discuss a new proposed ordinance that will affect property owners, as well as several bids for COVID-19 safety measures.
"What [the real estate covenant ordinance] does is stop a current property owner trying to tie up a piece of real estate in downtown Madison and not allow it to be used for commercial purposes in the future," said Paul Dean, Mayor of Madison. "It doesn't make anything illegal, it just voids those provisions. It allows people to use the property they bought the way they desire to use it."
The new ordinance is only targeted in regard to commercial real estate properties when a restrictive covenant is placed that prohibits the property from being used again in the future.
The council agreed that new owners should be free to do as they choose with their properties. The ordinance was passed.
In other business, the council reviewed several bids for COVID-19 safety protocols. These include hand sanitizing stations and plexiglass sneeze guards.
The cost of the plexiglass, including labor and installation, would run the city around $750. The proposed entry cabinet will cost $715 to build and install, and a dividing wall will cost $440. The final piece — a dropped ceiling — would be $1,640.
Dean suggested to purchase 12 hand sanitizer dispensers that would be placed around Madison where people tend to congregate. The stations and plexiglass "would be covered by the SPARKS funding," he said.
