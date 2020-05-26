One person was arrested after a high-speed chase that began in Emporia ended in a wreck near Williamsburg Sunday afternoon.
"Around 2:30pm on Sunday, Emporia Police were called to the area of the Dollar Tree for a report of a suspicious van," reads a press release sent by the EPD Tuesday morning.
"When officers arrived the only occupant of the van, a man later identified as 27 year old Joshua Forero of Emporia, would not comply with officers’ orders to step out of the vehicle. After several minutes of negotiation, officers broke a window of the van and Forero drove away. One officer was cut by glass when Forero drove away and another officer was nearly run over.
"Emporia Police pursued Forero through several [northwest] Emporia streets before getting on to I-35, northbound. The Kansas Highway Patrol and Coffey County Sheriff’s Office eventually took over the pursuit and Forero reportedly crashed near mile marker 173 on I-35 where he was taken into custody.
"Emporia Police responded to Coffey County and took custody of Forero. He is currently confined at the Lyon County Detention Center on charges of Aggravated Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Reckless Driving, Felony Elude, several traffic violations and Possession of Marijuana."
The van has shown up in several posts on social media in recent days stating the driver has been "stalking" young women in the area.
Sage told The Gazette that local police had investigated those claims several times.
"I know we've had multiple calls throughout last week regarding this van and subject as being suspicious, however, every time we've responded, we found no crimes to have been committed," she said.
