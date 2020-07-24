“The mission statement of our service club is ‘Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time,’ but on Saturday, July 18, the tables were turned,” according to Joan Kloppenberg, the 2020 Pancake Day chair as well as the club’s President Elect.
“On Pancake Day, it was our turn to depend upon the community, our friends and families for replenishing the funds to support our service efforts. The help that we received was overwhelming. Thank you!
“When we talk about our families, we speak in extremely broad terms. In the traditional sense, we had three generations from one family and several others with two generations who helped with the annual fund-raiser. One brought a parent, while several brought older children. Our local club has several couples who are both members, but we also depend upon non-member spouses. In years past, volunteers have included nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters. Our K-family―those who are members of sponsored clubs―are supportive workers. In our club that includes the Circle K at Emporia State University, the Builders Club for 5th graders at Sacred Heart and our newest addition, the Key Club at Olpe High School. The latter group received the proceed from a raffle which they operated on Pancake Day. Even though college is not in session, Circle K members returned to work alongside us, and we also had church members, as well as loyal friends contribute to the day’s labor.
“We would be remiss if we neglected to thank those who purchased tickets, both those who came as well as those who chose to
avoid the day’s heat. Several told us in advance that they planned to stay home but said that Kiwanis does so much for our community they considered it money well-spent. And to those who came and left with kind words of praise, thank you.
“We are especially grateful to the Lyon County 4-H for sharing the Cloverleaf Diner. I doubt many know that our Kansas Kiwanis District helped fund a renovation project on the lower level of Heritage Hall at Rock Spring 4-H Center. The smaller venue cut down on steps, eliminated the need for a tent and made cleanup convenient.
“Our vendors, sponsors and media were all great—both when the event was postponed and when it was rescheduled. We would not be able to return as many dollars to community service projects without their help.
“The Lyon County Health Department recommended the drive-thru format and the Emporia Police Department arranged for the needed barriers. Fanestil Meats is responsible for those yummy Bacon Sausage links, and MFA provided the propane along with a tank.
“We hope to budget the profits wisely so that we can serve many community needs.”
All profits from any public event that Kiwanis clubs hold go toward service projects. Our club has a long-standing tradition in using Pancake Day proceeds within our area. Most of our service project involving children’s needs.
Please like Kiwanis Club of Emporia on Facebook. Questions may also be directed to EmporiaKiwanis@gmail.com. Meetings are currently held online, but we hope to return to meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Grace United Methodist Church this fall. We welcome visitors and potential members interested in serving the community and enjoying fellowship.
