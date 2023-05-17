LEBO - Harlan J. Sharon, Sr., 65, passed away Friday, May 12, 2023 at the Kansas Heart Hospital in Wichita.
Harlan was born October 15, 1957 in Emporia, the son of Max Lowell and Bethel (Baker) Sharon. He graduated from Waverly High School in 1975.
He was joined in marriage to Lori Ann Riley on December 24, 1983 in Waverly. To this union, three children were born, Veronica, Bonnie, Harlan, Jr.
He had worked for the Coffey County Road and Bridge Department for 21 years, and retired from APAC in 2020. Harlan loved fishing and spending time with his family and friends.
Harlan will be forever remembered by his daughters, Bonnie (Ethan) Vannocker of Lebo and Veronica Jones of Galena, Kansas; a son, Harlan (Jessica) Sharon, Jr. of Garnett and seven grandchildren, Averie and Briggs Sharon, Aubriana, Ava and Baylor Vannocker, Valicitie Nichols, and Indigo Jones; his brothers-in-law, William Dewitt, Mike Riley (Kimberly), Johnny Riley, Jeff Riley (Diane) and Bobby (Patty) McHolland.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lori; a brother, Marlin Sharon; sister-in-law, Sharon Dewitt; sister-in-law, Rebecca Daily; and a brother-in-law, Gary Riley.
Private family service will be held at a later date. Cremation is planned. Memorial contributions may be made to the Coffey County Library and sent in care of Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, P.O. Box 43, Lebo, KS 66856. Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.
