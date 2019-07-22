A Wichita man accused of murdering Emporia native MacKenzie Payne had his motion to withdraw a previous guilty plea denied and was sentenced Monday in Sedgwick County District Court.
Dylan Barber, 26, pled guilty to first-degree murder on Feb. 4 as part of a plea deal, but made a motion to withdraw the plea in April. Monday, Sedgwick County District Court Judge Jeffrey Goering denied that motion. He then sentenced Barber to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 50 years.
The sentencing comes after Barber stabbed Payne — whom he had been dating at the time — to death on June 26, 2018, at a Wichita apartment complex. Payne was a 22-year-old University of Kansas Medical student and a 2013 graduate of Emporia High School.
Barber pled guilty to the first-degree murder charge on Feb. 4 in exchange for charges of criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and criminal threat to be dropped.
According to reports at the time of the incident, Barber called 911 and told dispatchers he had harmed his 22-year-old girlfriend — later identified as Payne.
Officer Charley Davidson with the Wichita Police Department told the Wichita Eagle that when police arrived on scene, they found a man with a knife and a woman who had suffered multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Barber was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.
