Robert D. Kline, Independence, Kansas, passed away at Labette Health, Parsons, Kansas on December 31, 2019 at the age of 66.
Robert Dean Kline was born May 4, 1953 in Emporia, Kansas, the son of Fred Brooks and Dixie Binford (Bayless) Kline.
He is survived by his sister, Debra Kay Kline, Overland Park, Kansas, many cousins, as well as his current and former loving caregivers and staff at CLASS Ltd. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation is planned. A celebration of Bob’s life was held at the CLASS, Ltd Montgomery County Service Center, 2801 West Main Suite B, Independence, Kansas 67301 on Friday, January 10. An inurnment service will be at a later date in Emporia.
A memorial has been established to the Foundation For CLASS, Ltd. Contributions may be sent to the above address or to Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, KS 66801, which is assisting with arrangements.
