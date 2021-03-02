Courtesy ESU Athletics
The Emporia State volleyball team picked up their first win of the 2021 spring season on Friday night at White Auditorium, defeating Missouri Southern 3-0.
The Hornets won the first set 25-22 after being tied at 16-16. The Hornets then cruised to a 25-18 win in the final set.
The next action for Emporia State will be 6 p.m. Friday when they travel to Newman.
