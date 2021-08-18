The Emporia City Commission approved an incentive compliance agreement to provide a $100,000 forgivable loan for the construction of new buildings at the Emporia Pavilions during its Wednesday action session.
The loan will help to fund 50,500 square feet of retail space for the three new businesses moving into that location and will assist with offsetting the rising cost of construction.
The forgivable loan’s term will last five years from the day that each retail space receives its certificate of occupancy and each retailer must begin commercial operation on or before Oct. 1, 2022.
The agreement is based in business retention, meaning that if a retailer ceases operations prior to the completion of the five-year loan, the Pavilions would have 180 days to bring in a new retailer and begin operations or else it would default on that portion of the loan.
In other business, the commission authorized the sale of vacant lots at 902 Neosho St. and 1626 LaSalle St for $10,000 and $8,500 respectively. The city originally acquired the properties for $7,500 apiece. Proceeds from the sale will go toward further housing-related uses, such as demolition or development of dilapidated properties in town.
The bidder is Lynn Cunningham of Prismatic Endeavors, a local real estate agent who developed Riverside Court and other homes in the Emporia area. Cunningham plans to complete work on the houses within six months of the purchase date if weather so permits.
The commission also voted 4-0 (with Commissioner Susan Brinkman absent) to allow the painting of a mural on the side of Bourbon Cowboy at 605 Commercial St., overriding a recommendation from the State Historic Preservation Office against such a measure.
SHPO advised against the mural because “Historic brick is designed to be a breathable material that is capable of releasing water vapor. By covering unpainted brick with paint, the historical material will potentially be damaged,” according to an email from the agency.
However, after receiving public comment from Alex Polzin of A&A Signs about how the paint that would be used would not damage the historic brick, the commission determined that all feasible and prudent alternatives to minimize harm to the building had been considered and approved the mural.
The commission also:
- Approved a contract with HW Lochner for the airport runway extension design. Thanks to a grant, the city will only be responsible for 5% ($7,590) of the $153,800 total cost.
- Annexed a 20-acre parcel of land at 600 Road 180 for Evergy’s expansion project. Because the land is not contiguous with city limits, it had to receive approval from the Lyon County Commission, which it did by a 3-0 vote on July 29.
- Approved the drafting of a letter of support for the extension of the 1% Lyon County sales tax, which has brought in $2 million of new revenue to the city each year for the past decade, according to Mayor Rob Gilligan. The county commission will vote on whether to include the sales tax on the Nov. 2021 ballot during its meeting Thursday.
