The Emporia girls swim team took fourth place out of eight at its home meet on Thursday.
The Spartans' top finish of the afternoon was its 200-yard freestyle relay team of Brooklyn Wiltz, Emily Liehsing, Kaitlyn Laudie and Alison Brown, which took third place and entered a time worth consideration for state.
"Hopefully we just keep cutting the time on that and get it to the full auto qualification," said Emporia head swim coach Jamie Dawson.
Hailey Williams placed fourth in the 200-yard freestyle and sixth in the 500-yard freestyle.
Wiltz was sixth of 22 in the 50-meter freestyle while Liehsing took eighth in the same race.
Liehsing also placed sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Meanwhile, the dive team took its show on the road to Haysville, where its three divers took three of the top five spots in a field of 15.
Cadance Vincent won the competition and is undefeated this year. Hadleigh Mertens placed third and Jacey Stutler finished fifth.
"We are improving every meet," said Spartan head dive coach Barb Clark.
