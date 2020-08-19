No Coast Film Festival (NCFF) has announced that their second annual short film festival will be held virtually this October, with film screenings, live Q&As, directors roundtable discussions and awards streamed online. The festival has extended their dates from one event to four 2.5 hour blocks spread over four nights starting at 6 p.m. Oct. 1 - 4.
“We can’t deliver the festival we wanted to deliver in person without risking the safety of our community, volunteers, filmmakers and staff so we’re going to try something new,” said NCFF Director Jamie Darcy. “We’re fortunate that the medium of film lends itself so easily to an online venue and to be honest we’re pretty excited to venture into something new. We were blown away by the support we received from the community last year and we hope they’ll stick with us as we all try to navigate this situation.”
NCFF will be streaming the festival on Facebook and their website, www.nocoastfilmfest.com and as always it will be free and open for the public to access.
While the festival may look different this year, the NCFF team is working to ensure that the event is still a success and brings something to their community.
“There were so many elements last year that attendees let us know they really enjoyed, and we wanted to keep the excitement going and actually expand a little this year by hosting a virtual Q&As and roundtables with the directors,” said marketing director Rosalie Krenger.
The festival will consist of blocks of family friendly short films, documentaries, original narratives, and more from all over the world. A detailed schedule and program is currently being developed and will be released in the coming weeks.
To learn more visit nocoastfilmfest.com or direct questions to info@nocoastfilmfest.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.