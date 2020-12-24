An Osage City teen was transported to Topeka following a rollover crash in north Lyon County, Wednesday night.
At about 11:15 p.m., the Lyon County Sheriff's Office and Emporia EMS and Rescue responded to the 1400 block of US Hwy. 56 for a one vehicle rollover crash.
According to Sergeant Doug Stump, 18-year-old Noah Isaac Smith of Osage City was heading eastbound on US Hwy. 56 in a 2002 Chevy Monte Carlo when he fell asleep at the wheel.
Smith's vehicle left the roadway, rolled and came to rest on the passenger side.
"Smith was extricated from the vehicle and transported by ambulance to Stormont Vail in Topeka to be treated for apparent non-life threatening injuries," Stump said in a written release. "Smith was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.