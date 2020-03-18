Starting Monday, Abundant Harvest will offer free drive-through cooked, packaged and bagged meals from 5 - 5:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays at 1028 Whittier St. Each bag will consist of three main course servings, three fruit servings, three vegetable servings, three bread servings and three snack cake servings.
Food will be packaged and bagged. Drive-through only, while supplies last. One bag per person. Must be present to get food.
