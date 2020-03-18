abundant harvest food p 4

Adam Blake/GazetteVolunteers (from left) Kyson and Gena Jones, Teresa Bauck and Tiffany and Taylor Dow help serve hot food at Abundant Harvest's last dinner of 2017. Regular meal scheduling will resume Jan. 2.

Starting Monday, Abundant Harvest will offer free drive-through cooked, packaged and bagged meals from 5 - 5:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays at 1028 Whittier St. Each bag will consist of three main course servings, three fruit servings, three vegetable servings, three bread servings and three snack cake servings.

Food will be packaged and bagged. Drive-through only, while supplies last. One bag per person. Must be present to get food.

