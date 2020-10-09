In the past 11 years, Friends of Coffey Health System has collected care package items for American soldiers and canine units overseas. While the COVID pandemic has forced changes in the program — the volunteers have found a way to keep it going.
“This year we will focus on our support for the US Wardogs in New Jersey,” said Coordinator Linda Booth. “This is an organization we have partnered with for several years to send care packages to overseas dog teams. Currently about 2,700 canine teams are serving to detect danger and protect people. 100 percent of donations goes to fulfilling the wish list of the handlers and dogs.”
To kick-start the effort, Coffey Health System employees dedicated two “Jeanerosity Fridays,” raising $517. Employees paid (at least) $1 for the privilege of wearing jeans to work. These funds will be matched by Friends of Coffey Health System and donated to US Wardogs.
The organization hopes to relaunch the care package collection program next year.
“We have proudly mailed 1,385 flat-rate boxes to soldiers around the globe,” Booth said. “We hope to be able to collect items next fall to send to troops and we appreciate the tremendous community support that we’ve received over the years.”
Individuals and organizations are welcome to join our Support the Troops project. A monetary donation in care of Friends of Coffey Health System, 801 North 4th St., Burlington, KS, 66839 can be made by Oct. 30.
Friends of CHS will gladly collect cards and letters from area students to connect the soldiers with those who care for them and appreciate their sacrifice. Educators are encouraged to call Linda Booth at 620-364-8015 or the Coffey County Hospital Gift Shop at 620-364-2121 Ext. 4267.
