More details have been released about the upcoming 2023 Great Race's stop in Emporia.
As The Gazette reported last week, the Hemmings Motor News Great Race is set to make a lunch stop at the Lyon County Fairgrounds starting at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 29, bringing 120 "of the world's finest antique automobiles to town."
The Great Race is a time, speed, endurance rally for 1974 and older collector vehicles. The event has taken place each summer since 1983, and this year’s edition covers new territory from St. Augustine, Florida, starting on Saturday, June 24, and finishing in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Sunday, July 2.
It last came through Emporia on June 6, 1998.
Emporia Main Street director Casey Woods said the organization wants to collect and post photos and information from that time. You can follow @emporiamainstreet on social media for more information.
“We are excited to start the 2023 Great Race in St. Augustine, America’s oldest city,” according to Race Director Jeff Stumb. “We are also excited to finish in downtown Colorado Springs, in the shadow of one of America’s other most exciting automotive events – the Pikes Peak Hillclimb.”
Teams from Japan, England, Australia, Canada, and every corner of the United States will converge in Florida with vintage automobiles dating back as far as 1916. There are more than 500 people just in our entourage from all around the world,” Stumb said.
The basic idea is to accomplish the day’s route as closely as possible to the Rally master’s perfectly scored time. The team that is closest to the perfect time wins their racing division. With cryptic instructions and speed changes, this is a difficult task, especially when you consider that the event stretches across 2,300 miles over nine days.
The race spans 19 cities in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas and Colorado.
In the 2022 Great Race a 1932 Ford Coupe won the event from Rhode Island to North Dakota. The 2023 winners will again receive $50,000 of the $160,000 total purse. A 1916 Hudson Pikes Peak Hillclimber, a 1916 Chevrolet and a 1917 American LaFrance are the oldest cars scheduled to be in the event.
Over the decades, the Great Race has stopped in hundreds of cities big and small, from tiny Austin, Nevada to New York City. “When the Great Race pulls into a city it becomes an instant festival,” Stumb said. “Last year we had several overnight stops with more than 10,000 spectators on our way to having 250,000 people see the Great Race during the event.”
The event started in 1983 by Tom McRae and it takes its name from the 1965 movie, The Great Race. The race gained a huge following from late night showings on ESPN when the network was just starting out in the early 1980s. The first entrant, Curtis Graf of Irving, Texas, is still a participant today.
Each stop on the Great Race is free to the public and spectators. All cars are scheduled to be on display at each lunch stop and evening stop every day of the event. You can find the full schedule of events at www.greatrace.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.