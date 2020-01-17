Thursday night’s ice and rain again threw the area high school schedule into a dizzying flurry of postponements.
Among the victims:
Emporia High basketball’s game with Junction City is postponed until Feb. 17, with the Homecoming ceremony bumped to Feb. 11 vs. Washburn Rural.
Hartford vs. Olpe (J.V. 3 p.m., varsity follows) today.
Madison Basketball at Burlingame (J.V. 4 p.m., varsity follows) today.
Northern Heights Basketball vs. Council Grove will be made up on Feb. 3.
Chase County vs. Osage City will be played Thurs., Feb. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.