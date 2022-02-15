A new fundraising race began in the Emporia area Monday. It will lead to one group’s biggest event of the year.
“We’re looking to recognize allies in the community... who have really supported our mission through the work that they do,” Kari Wedel with SOS, Inc. said.
The non-profit’s staff, board and committee nominated 20 individuals or teams to be “Heroes for Hope.” Their challenge is to raise $1,000 each for the agency over the next 28 days, as well as making people in five counties aware of it.
“We have a couple of mother-daughter teams, which is really exciting,” Wedel said.
Wedel believes the fundraisers will reach a different audience than the agency normally contacts.
“It’s expanding our reach. It’s expanding education,” Wedel said.
The SOS mission is to advocate and support victims of child abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault in a five-county area, including Emporia.
The services of SOS are needed year-round.
“We have our crisis services, our child visitation and exchange center, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of the Flint Hills and we have our child advocacy center,” Wedel said.
Heroes for Hope is a spinoff of the “SOS Strong” drive which the agency did for several years. It will culminate with the annual “Hope-a-Palooza” celebration Friday, March 25 at the Clint Bowyer Community Building.
“Typically, our Hope-a-Palooza event is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” Wedel said. “We’ve never done this particular one before.”
The fundraising teams have free creativity in how they raise the money, Wedel said.
But in case they don’t cross your path, you can donate online by visiting SOSKansas.com and clicking on the Heroes for Hope pop-up box. The names of all the heroes are listed there as well.
Checks to support the campaign can be mailed to SOS, 1420 C of E Drive, Suite 6, Emporia, KS 66801.
SOS Inc. serves abuse survivors in Chase, Coffey, Lyon, Morris and Osage Counties.
