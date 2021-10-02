Community National Bank & Trust recently announced the promotion of Judy Blaufuss to Vice President of Real Estate Lending.
Blaufuss began her banking career in 1997 with Commerce Bank & Trust, now known as CoreFirst Bank and Trust. In 2015 when Community National Bank & Trust purchased the Emporia branches, she became a consumer loan officer and Real Estate originator.
Blaufuss said she what she enjoys most about her job is developing relationships with her customers and working hard to help them realize their dreams, whether it be a vehicle loan or a home loan.
