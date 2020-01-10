The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia Police Department arrested a suspected wanted in connection with an attempted robbery Tuesday morning.
According to a statement from the Emporia Police Department, in the early morning hours Tuesday, patrol officers were dispatched to the Econo Lodge Hotel at 2511 W. 18th Ave. in reference to an attempted robbery.
“Officers were unable to locate the suspect immediately, however, through diligent searching, Emporia Police officers found surveillance video of the suspect before and after the robbery attempt,” read the statement from Emporia Police Captain David DeVries.
Later that morning, the Emporia Police Investigations Division made a positive identification of the suspect, 19-year-old Jeremy David Spicer.
Spicer was arrested and ultimately confined at the Lyon County Detention Center pending formal charges of attempted robbery, aggravated assault and making false information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.