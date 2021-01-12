Editor’s Note: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back:
Local artist Barbara Lane Tharas for using her art to help her work through trauma, and for sharing her work at Trox Gallery and Gifts. It takes a lot of courage to show yourself to the world.
Emporia Area Convention and Visitors Bureau director Susan Rathke, who is retiring at the end of this month after almost 28 years with the CVB. Rathke has done a phenomenal job building Emporia’s resume and showing people all around the world why we are a great place to visit — and to live.
Alonso Villasenor of Kansas City, Kan. who is bringing a new development to the old Reeble’s South grocery store building. South Emporia has been a food desert for a little more than six years since the store closed in 2014. We are excited to see what Mi Pueblito Meat Market has to offer the community.
Angela Spellman, Jennifer Meares, Animal Control Officer Felipe Perez and everyone else who helped reunite ”Bruce” the golden retriever with Max and Beth Sielert on Dec. 22, after Bruce was found stranded in the Neosho River. He had been missing for three days.
Annika Douglas for “kicking up” a neat fundraiser with Leap of Faith Martial Arts to benefit Shiloh Home of Hope for Women. The fundraiser will take place from 1 - 3 p.m. Jan. 23 at E:24/7, 622 Merchant St.
Aleya Bearden, Abigail Brown, Celsea Butler, Natalie Chavez, Katelyn Hess, Henry Huck, Emily Kutz, Alexa Smith, Courtney Troup and Anna Vincent, who are the 10 Marching Hornets who took part in Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship Halftime show. Way to represent, Emporia State. Stingers up!
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
