An Emporia man is fighting for his life after a rollover UTV accident south of Emporia last week.
Hunter McCoy, 20, was a passenger in a 2003 Can-Am Maverick UTV driven by 21-year-old Tylon Ybarra of Cottonwood Falls, traveling southbound through a field in the 1400 block of Road M at 12:56 a.m. Saturday, May 6. Ybarra lost control of the UTV, causing it to roll an unknown number of times.
McCoy, who was not wearing a safety restraint, was ejected from the vehicle and suffered a number of serious and life-threatening injuries. He was transferred to Wesley Trauma Center in Wichita where his parents said he was diagnosed with an aortic aneurysm, three brain bleeds and swelling.
"Right now the doctor says he's stable but critical," said Billy McCoy, Hunter's father. "He's still fighting for his life and his outcome is not certain at all at this point."
Hunter is currently on a ventilator and doctors have said he does have brain activity. He remains in a coma.
"They really can't tell us much because he obviously has a traumatic brain injury," Billy McCoy said. "I think that, as a family, we are worried not only about his survival, but his quality of life after."
Jenny McCoy said her son has a "heart of gold."
Her husband agreed.
"You talk about people who give 110% and that's not even possible, but Hunter, he would give you 99% on a regular basis," Billy McCoy said. "He's a full force of nature and he loves the outdoors."
Hunter has been known to visit his grandfather's pasture just to watch animals drink out of the pond.
"We hope he gets to do that again one day," Billy added.
The Hunter McCoy Medical Fund has been set up at all ESB Financial locations to help with Hunter's medical costs. Donations can be made to both Emporia locations — 801 Merchant St. or 1111 Industrial Rd. — as well as the ESB Financial at 224 E. Pyntz in Manhattan. You can also mail donations to ESB Financial, ATTN: Hunter McCoy Medical Fund, PO Box 807, Emporia, KS 66801.
Jenny McCoy's coworkers in the USD 253 school district are also setting up orders for T-shirts to support Hunter's medical needs as well. Details on how to order will be released in the coming days.
Short of that, the family said they appreciate all of the prayers for their son's healing.
"We appreciate everybody's prayers that have been sent out and I can't believe how much the Emporia community has stepped up with prayers and messages," Billy McCoy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.