Thomas Vance Baldwin

passed peacefully in the

Armed Forces Retirement

Home in Gulfport,

Mississippi on November 8,

2022 at the age of 84 years

and 2 months.

He was born September

8, 1938 in Emporia, Kansas

the son of Wayne and Edna

(Kehler) Baldwin. He

graduated from Emporia

High in 1956. He married

Katy Driscoll Clemmons on

December 23, 1995 in Milton,

Florida. She preceded him in

death on November 28, 2006 at home in Milton, Florida.

Tom joined the Air Force on October 9, 1956 and went

to basic training at Ellington A.F.B. in Texas. He worked

in Security on missiles. After he retired, he worked as a

security guard at the nuclear site in Burlington, Kansas

and later in Wichita at several banks.

He was stationed in England from 1958 to 1960, and

Puerto Rico from 1961 to 1965. While in Puerto Rico,

he was the only one on base with top military security

clearance and had to guard President Johnson’s plane.

He was stationed at March A.F.B. in Riverside, California

from 1965 to 1967. Then did a TDY to Guam for 6 months

loading bombs on B52’s, and back to California from 1967

to 1969. He was then at McConnell A.F.B. in Wichita in

1971, went TDY to Ubon, Thailand for 1 year, and back to

McConnell. He retired from the Air Force October 9, 1976

after serving 20 years.

He is survived by brother, James Baldwin and wife

Mary of Douglass, Kansas, along with many nieces and

nephews. Niece and nephew, Patty Mayes and Ken Stair

have been wonderful caretakers helping with his personal

needs, especially during the last few months. The family

is especially grateful to them.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, November

15, 2022 at 2:00 at the Patio Garden in Memorial Lawn

Cemetery, Emporia, Kansas with military honors by Ball-

McColm Post #5 American Legion and Lowry-Funston

Post #1980 Veterans of Foreign Wars. A memorial has

been established with All Veterans Memorial in care

of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175,

Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences

at www.robertsblue.com.

