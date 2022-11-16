Thomas Vance Baldwin
passed peacefully in the
Armed Forces Retirement
Home in Gulfport,
Mississippi on November 8,
2022 at the age of 84 years
and 2 months.
He was born September
8, 1938 in Emporia, Kansas
the son of Wayne and Edna
(Kehler) Baldwin. He
graduated from Emporia
High in 1956. He married
Katy Driscoll Clemmons on
December 23, 1995 in Milton,
Florida. She preceded him in
death on November 28, 2006 at home in Milton, Florida.
Tom joined the Air Force on October 9, 1956 and went
to basic training at Ellington A.F.B. in Texas. He worked
in Security on missiles. After he retired, he worked as a
security guard at the nuclear site in Burlington, Kansas
and later in Wichita at several banks.
He was stationed in England from 1958 to 1960, and
Puerto Rico from 1961 to 1965. While in Puerto Rico,
he was the only one on base with top military security
clearance and had to guard President Johnson’s plane.
He was stationed at March A.F.B. in Riverside, California
from 1965 to 1967. Then did a TDY to Guam for 6 months
loading bombs on B52’s, and back to California from 1967
to 1969. He was then at McConnell A.F.B. in Wichita in
1971, went TDY to Ubon, Thailand for 1 year, and back to
McConnell. He retired from the Air Force October 9, 1976
after serving 20 years.
He is survived by brother, James Baldwin and wife
Mary of Douglass, Kansas, along with many nieces and
nephews. Niece and nephew, Patty Mayes and Ken Stair
have been wonderful caretakers helping with his personal
needs, especially during the last few months. The family
is especially grateful to them.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, November
15, 2022 at 2:00 at the Patio Garden in Memorial Lawn
Cemetery, Emporia, Kansas with military honors by Ball-
McColm Post #5 American Legion and Lowry-Funston
Post #1980 Veterans of Foreign Wars. A memorial has
been established with All Veterans Memorial in care
of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175,
Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.