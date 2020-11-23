Saturday marked a memorable day for local entrepreneurs Shelby Fuller and Shelby Pedersen as the duo’s new brick-and-mortar location — Shelbys’ Sassy Designs — made its grand opening at 1115 Commercial St.
Featuring dozens of custom-printed shirts, crafts and other collectibles, the location hopes to provide community members with a varied and affordable selection of unique, trendy, Western-inspired clothing and accessories in the years to come. In these current times, the business is also offering curious buyers the chance to browse inventory or make custom orders online at shelbyssassydesigns.square.site with the opportunity for quick and easy in-store pickup.
“We’re still doing all of our custom shirts, so people can definitely still contact us if that’s what they’re looking for,” Fuller said. “We have size options all the way from small to 3X, so we’re very proud to be able to offer plus-size options for our customers.
“In addition to our own products, we’re going to be a store that features items from other small businesses and local designers. We’re planning to feature a lot more as Christmas comes around, so people should be on the lookout this holiday season if they’re hoping to have some of their holiday money put back into the community.”
By supporting other small businesses in the area, Fuller and Pedersen hope to inspire others to follow in their footsteps, paving the way for increased collaboration between downtown storefronts and talented individuals that may not have a chance for their creations to be seen by a larger audience otherwise.
Having gone through the process of opening a business during the COVID-19 pandemic after beginning operations from home, the duo knows just how important a bit of extra support can be toward achieving such goals.
“We were buying a lot of supplies to make everything, but not getting a whole lot in return,” Fuller said. “So, our husbands — who are actually first cousins — encouraged us to figure something out. We were outgrowing our basements, so that was one of the biggest reasons we are where we are today… We just happened to be walking down Commercial Street one day when we saw this building was open, and after making some calls, we knew it was going to be the right fit. It sort of started out as a five-year plan for us, but we did it in two with everyone’s support.”
Official store hours are still being set, so those planning on visiting are encouraged to reach out beforehand. Shelbys’ Sassy Designs can be contacted by email at shelbyssassydesigns@gmail.com or on the store’s Facebook page, @shelbyssassy. A full inventory of products can be found at shelbyssassydesigns.square.site.
“With what’s going on right now in the world, shopping small and shopping locally means a lot to those businesses,” Fuller said. “We love to help small businesses with what we do, so we hope the community continues to offer us their love and support so we can pass it on.”
I am sorry but this behavior is exactly why infections and deaths keep mounting everywhere. Inviting women to come linger in their store (I do not see any merchandise in the photos that would appeal to any male) is to be strongly discouraged in a pandemic, especially in a Republican area where rules intended to retard the spread of Covid are openly flouted by fools. It is good they are set up for online ordering and pickup, but that should be their sole mode of operation. Like most other businesses, I expect they have a stupid sign in the window indicating masks are required but would never turn away a maskless customer no matter how long they stuck around in the store, endangering the owners as well as any other customer. We shouldn't need mask orders and gathering limit orders; the populace should be educated enough to understand the basics of spreading viruses and how they multiply when new hosts are introduced.
Ohhh I see you are back hiding behind your computer keyboard. First of all you obviously don’t have a small business that you own or any business for that matter. Your comment about things in the store show your stupidity !! The fact that you chose this article to comment on speaks volumes. Political platforms do not play a role in opening a new business. The only thing you got right was that Covid is a virus just like the flu .... you should keep your negative comments to yourself. The store was run very well and people social distanced and had masks on. The sign on the door is a city rule. Last I checked we still have choices as to where we go. As I suspect you are afraid to go out of your apartment fear drives your life so you spend your time at your keyboard. I for one am supporting all local businesses we need them to stay open - socialism doesn’t fit my agenda ... keep on typing and hiding !!
