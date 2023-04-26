Emporia native Stacey Schneider is taking the reins as the new Emporia Granada Theatre Executive Director.
The Emporia Granada Theatre Alliance announced Wednesday that it had chosen Schneider, an employee of the theatre since September 2021, for the position.
"Stacey has worked in and around the music industry since the early 1990s," they said in a written release. "Locally she has served in the past as a Music Education Representative for Flint Hills Music. Most recently Stacey has been serving as the Interim Director for the Emporia Granada Theatre while the board engaged in an expanded national search for a new director. We are excited to see Stacey take this position. Stacey and her family have been involved with the local arts community and the Emporia Granada Theatre for many years, including the years the theatre went through its renovation. She has a true passion for music and the theatre and we look forward to the theatre’s growth under her leadership."
