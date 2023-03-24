Residents within the immediate area of Sixth Avenue and Prairie Street may experience a disruption in water service, after a water main break Friday morning.
The Kansas Department of Transportation began a Geometric Intersection Project at the intersection early last week.
Expected changes include:
Temporary traffic signals and new permanent traffic signals will be constructed.
Prairie Street and 6th Avenue (US-50 Hwy) will see closures to one (1) lane each direction at times during the construction.
6th Avenue (US-50 Hwy) will see utility work (waterline and storm sewer) along the north curb line at the Prairie Street intersection at times during the construction.
The median island along Prairie Street south of 6th Avenue (US-50 Hwy) will be partially torn out and reconstructed.
Curb and gutter around the radius returns of the intersection and some driveways near the intersection will be reconstructed along with the adjacent pavement, ADA ramps and sidewalk.
If possible, it is recommended to find an alternate route around this intersection during construction. The project is expected to last through Summer 2023.
