Reviewed by Marcia Lawrence
“A Garlic Testament: Seasons on a Small New Mexico Farm” by Stanley Crawford, Harper Collins, 1992, ISBN 0060182075, Hardcover, $20.00
Yes, this is a book about growing garlic, and yes, it was written by a highly educated, contemplative, philosopher farmer. “A Garlic Testament”, though, is about far more than seasons on a small garlic farm in northern New Mexico.
Crawford thoughtfully considers everything from garlic ghettos to water in the first section of the book. He tells us that “if you grow good garlic people will love you for it.” Solid instructions about which varieties to plant and when, and helpful tips about machinery that makes the process go more smoothly, or at least swifter, are couched in his lyrical style. With his wife Rose Mary, their two children, a gaggle of friends, and workers from their village about an hour north of Santa Fe, Crawford grows strawberry popcorn, statice flowers, squash, pumpkins, onions, leeks, and basil on his small patch of ground.
When they first arrived in New Mexico during the 1970s from California, the Crawfords built their adobe home, one mud brick at a time. They consciously chose a lifestyle different from what many would consider successful. “It is true that I am my own man in somewhat larger degree than many, yet my life is no simple life. Growing garlic doesn’t free me of the need to shop in supermarkets, or negotiate with insurance companies or the government or school systems or hospitals or weapons makers or the ozone layer or much of anything else; and except in the one fact of how I make my living, as a self-employed farmer and writer, I’m as deeply entangled in the webs of institutionalized inertia as the next person.”
Crawford walks the reader through a year on his high desert garlic farm, with fastidious details about the growth cycle of garlic and stories about encounters at farmers markets in Taos and Santa Fe. He talks about hiring young high school students as part-time laborers and the importance of tending the acequia. Crawford also sells garlic at the farmers market in Los Alamos, and muses on the dichotomy of that place, Oppenheimer, and the Manhattan Project.
The author takes an unorthodox approach to finance as well: “Further, I regard our labor as a product, not an expense: it is healthy in itself, at least much of the time, which means that we place a lesser burden on the health care system than we might were we working in a polluted city at more lucrative occupations.” Perhaps the world would be different if everyone measured their daily toil by that yardstick.
Yes, this is a gardening book. Yes, this is a memoir. And yes, this is a poetic philosophic essay on life. “Thus to dream a garden and then to plant it is an act of independence and even defiance to that greater world.” Words to warm one’s heart on a cold winter day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.