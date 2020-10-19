Constance Louise Law, of Bentonville, Arkansas, passed away on October 11, 2020 at Apple Creek Health and Rehab in Centerton, Arkansas. She was 94.
Connie was born March 4, 1926, in Parsons, Kansas to Claude H. Myers and Naomi Wheat Myers. She is survived by daughter, Linda Hundley of Bentonville, Arkansas; son, Rick (Marcia) Law of Emporia Kansas; grandchildren, Justin (Erin) Hundley, Bentonville, Arkansas, Adie (Fredy) DeLeon, Shawnee, Kansas, Ashley (Greg) Rose, Ottawa, Kansas, Adam Law and Kristi Kennett, Olathe, Kansas, along with seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Loren; and brother, Harvey H. Myers.
A private graveside service will be held at Americus Township Cemetery in Americus Kansas. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Bella Vista Animal Shelter, 32 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista, Arkansas 72714, or sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. Arrangements are being made by Stockdale Funeral Services in Rogers, Arkansas and Roberts-Blue-Barnett, Emporia.
Connie grew up in Parsons, Kansas and attended Labette County High School before coming to Emporia where she graduated with a Bachelor’s degree from Emporia State University (then KSTC). As a RN, her nursing career lasted over 30 years, first at Newman Hospital before retiring from Emporia Public Schools.
After graduation, she met and married the love of her life, Loren, on January 9, 1947 in Cottonwood Falls, Kansas. Together, they spent 61 years full of love and laughter with friends and family. They fished and skied Kahola Lake and farmed north of Emporia, where most family dinners ended with homemade ice cream. Upon retirement they began full time RV-ing, traveling to 36 states and National Parks while becoming winter Texans. They eventually settled in Bentonville, near their daughter.
Known for her home cooking and gardening, she was a master quilter and financial whiz who became a cutthroat cardplayer when the sun went down. Always ready for fun, she was an ace shuffle board and cornhole opponent. She was an avid reader, card player, and a tough little bowler.
Above all, her love of family is unmatched. We hope to continue her lasting legacy of love, joy, and never-ending kindness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.