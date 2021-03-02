The No. 3 Chase County boys were the only area team in action Monday night as they used a strong second half to knock off No. 6 Marion at home 57-41 in the first round of sub-state. The Bulldogs were led in scoring by Aidan Eidman with 22 and Owen Eidman with 16. The win improved the Bulldogs’ record to 14-6 and advanced them to a semifinal matchup with No. 2 Lyndon at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 4. That game will be played at Chase County Junior/Senior High School.
Tuesday will see three area girls’ teams get their postseasons underway, with No. 1 Emporia hosting No. 4 Newton in 5A action, while No. 1 Chase County will host No. 8 Marion and No. 1 Northern Heights will host No. 8 McLouth in a pair of 2A matchups. All of those games will tip at 7 p.m.
Upcoming Area Sub-State Games
Tuesday, March 2
No. 8 McLouth vs. No. 1 Northern Heights (Girls 2A) at Northern Heights High School
No. 8 Marion vs. No. 1 Chase County (Girls 2A) at Chase County Junior/Senior High School
No. 4 Newton vs. No. 1 Emporia (Girls 5A) at Emporia High School
Wednesday, March 3
No. 3 Emporia vs. No. 2 Seaman (Boys 5A) at Seaman High School
Thursday, March 4
No. 4 Cair Paravel vs. No. 1 Olpe (Girls 1A-Div. I) at Madison High School
No. 3 Lebo vs. No. 2 Burlingame (Girls 1A-Div. I) at Madison High School
No. 4 Hartford vs. No. 1 Central Plains (Girls 1A-Div. II) at Peabody-Burns High School
No. 3 Chase County vs. No. 2 Lyndon (Boys 2A) at Chase County Junior/Senior High School
Friday, March 5
No. 4 Burlingame vs. No. 1 Olpe (Boys 1A-Div. I) at Madison High School
No. 3 Madison vs. No. 2 Lebo (Boys 1A-Div. I) at Madison High School
No. 4 Hartford vs. No. 1 Elyria Christian (Boys 1A-Div. II) at Peabody-Burns High School
