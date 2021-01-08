The number of active COVID-19 cases in Lyon County fell to 175 as members of Public Health reported 58 new positives and 81 recoveries in their latest update, Friday afternoon.
An additional death certificate was also verified, raising the confirmed number of COVID-related deaths in the area to 65 since the pandemic began. In total, the county has seen 3,542 cases and 3,221 recoveries.
Statewide, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 5,504 new cases, 121 new deaths and 144 additional hospitalizations since the agency’s last report on Wednesday afternoon. Kansas has seen a total of 242,322 incidences of COVID-19 since last March, with 3,148 proving to be fatal.
“Vaccines are currently available in limited supply,” said a release posted to the Lyon County Public Health Facebook page, Friday afternoon. “ As a result, some groups are being recommended for vaccination first. Currently, we are in Phase One of the Kansas COVID-19 Vaccination Plan and are vaccinating healthcare workers, residents or patients in long-term care, senior housing, or LTC-supported independent living, and workers critical to pandemic response continuity. Vaccine supplies are expected to increase substantially through 2021, as a result vaccines will become available to more groups in the future.”
To learn more about Kansas’s Vaccine Prioritization Plan, visit www.kansasvaccine.gov/157/Availability.
