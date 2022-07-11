Treva Jean Stuck of Emporia entered into rest Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Diversicare of Council Grove. She was 81.
Treva was born January 15, 1940 in Fredonia, Kansas to George Eugene and Nettie Irene (Steeves) Bachman. She was a graduate of Emporia High School class of 1958. After high school she completed Airline Stewardess school in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She worked for many years as an executive secretary at Flint Hills Vo-Tech School, ESU biology department, Secretary to the President of ESU and then retiring from Emporia State University from the alumni and endowment department. She and her husband also owned the Tackle Box bait shop in Emporia, KS for many years.
Treva was an active member of American Business Women’s Association and Etude, where she held multiple offices. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, volunteered at Newman’s hospital and took the lead as High School class reunion organizer for many years. She belonged to the First Christian Church of Emporia.
Treva enjoyed motorcycle riding, camping, fishing, antiquing, home decorating, shopping, cross stitch, sewing, crafting and spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed Friday morning coffee group with her lady friends, The Java Cat Gals. She was well loved and cherished as a daughter, mother, wife, friend, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Treva was preceded in death by her parents, George and Irene Bachman. She is survived by her husband, George Stuck; daughter, Kathy Keller; son, Raymond “Ray” and wife Louise Lemon; step-sons, Sean and wife Robin Stuck and Shannon Stuck; grandchildren, Jacob and Amie Keller, Jarrod and wife Brookelyn Lemon, Andrea and husband Gary Ketch, Donnie Blex, Chris Blex, Tyler Stuck, and Lindsey Stuck; great grandchildren, Zakary and Jainyn, Raegan and Adelyn, and Oliver; and her beloved dog, Abigail.
It was Treva’s wish to be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, July 15, 2022 at the Patio Gardens in Maplewood Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation in care of Charter Funerals.
