Ruth G. Shupe, 96, of Emporia, Kansas died Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at the Holiday Resort Care Center in Emporia.
Ruth was born June 9, 1926 in Yates Center, Kansas the daughter of Elias and Edna (Jackson) Knotts. She grew up in Eureka, Kansas and met her husband while attending the Kansas State Teachers College. She was the longtime owner of the College of Emporia Bookstore. Ruth was a member of the First United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, past member of the Review Club, past member of the PEO chapter DI, and volunteered as a Pink Lady at Newman Regional Health.
On April 4, 1947 Ruth married Edmond A. Shupe in Emporia. He died March 13, 1989. She is survived by her daughter, Sharman Murphy and husband Jerry of Emporia; grandchildren, Mark Murphy and wife Samantha of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Morgan Gregory of Overland Park, Kansas, Meghan Allen and husband Brock of Prairie Village, Kansas; and great-grandchildren, Brody Murphy, Breck Murphy, Emersyn Allen, Cayden Allen, and Reagan Gregory. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, George Knotts; and sisters, Anita Fleagle, and Esther Hedges.
Funeral services will be 10:30 A.M. Monday, June 5, 2023 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home in Emporia. Pastor Karla Sheffy of the First United Methodist Church will be officiating. Interment will be in the Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Emporia.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church or Hand In Hand Hospice and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
