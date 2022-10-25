The Emporia Gazette
Newman Regional Health Medical Partners recently welcomed two new physicians to its practice.
Dr. Kaitlin Tennyson has joined as a family medicine physician and Dr. Jamie Foley is now working full-time in the emergency department.
Dr. Tennyson was raised in Andover and graduated rom Andover Central High School. She attended Southwestern College in Winfield, where she played basketball and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology. She then received her Doctor of Medicine from the University of Kansas School of Medicine. Dr. Tennyson completed her education at St. Mary’s Family Medicine Residency (Grand Junction, CO) in 2022.
“I want to help people, serve them, and heal them,” Tennyson said in a written release. “It will be my mission to help people maintain good health, the greatest blessing of all.”
As a family medicine physician, Dr. Tennyson is dedicated to treating the whole patient.
“There is no better specialty than family medicine in which I get the opportunity to help a person with their overall wellbeing: physically, mentally, and emotionally,” she said. “I want to help people understand that at birth we were given the keys to the most extraordinary vehicle on the planet, the human body, and it is up to each of us to make the most of it.”
Dr. Tennyson specializes in newborn care, well-child checks, general pediatrics, sports physicals, adult physicals, women’s health and minor skin lesion removal.
Dr. Foley, was valedictorian of his high school class, graduated Magna cum laude from Kent State University and attained his M.D. from Northeast Ohio Medical University on an accelerated track. He finished residency at Akron City Hospital in 2015 when he was called back to train future doctors. He went on to become Associate Director of the Emergency Department of the hospital in which he was born 30 years prior. He is now excited to bring his talents to our community.
“I believe I was meant to find this critical access hospital owned by the people of Lyon County,” Foley said. “I specialize in the Golden Hour of Medicine — the time between life and death for critically ill and injured patients. I have dedicated my life to the emergent prevention of loss of life or limb. This means when you enter my emergency department, I have dedicated my life to you.”
