Kimberly Sue Bitler-Grow, 48, of Burlington, Kansas, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, at St. Francis Hospital in Topeka, KS.
Kim was born September 22, 1973, at Emporia, KS, the daughter of Daniel and Diane (Phillips) Bitler. She spent her childhood in the Reading, KS area and graduated from Lebo High School in 1992. She attended Emporia State University and worked in child welfare services as a counselor for four years before attending cosmetology school in Wichita. She owned and operated Studio Blonde Salon in down-town Burlington and was a favorite hair stylist to her many customers. Kim loved the outdoors and especially enjoyed the camping and trout fishing trips she and her husband Christopher spent at Roaring River State Park in Missouri. She was a doting mother to her son Eli. Her life was centered around her family and her work. She attended Radiant Life Church in New Strawn.
She was preceded in death by her father, Daniel, on Christmas Day, 2015.
She leaves her husband, Christopher Grow; her son, Eli Daniel Grow; step-children, Harley Grow, Hutchinson, KS, Sarah Grow, Puyallup, WA, and Ali Vermeer-Grow, Everett, WA; a step-grandson, Caiden James Bruce; her mother, Diane Bitler, Burlington; three sisters, Kristina Davies (Randall Smith), Lebo, KS, Kari Webb, Baldwin City, KS, and Kayla Lucca (Shawn), Gunter, TX; nieces and nephews, Walker Davies, Garrett Smith, Rylee and Jordan Webb, and Christian, Nicholas, and Zy Solano; her mother-in-law, Sheryl Cooley (Kim), Mt. Hope, KS; her father-in-law, Roscoe Grow (Theresa), Burton, KS; her many customers who were also her dear friends; and all of the other people that had come to know and love Kim.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Radiant Life Church in New Strawn, KS. There will be a gathering to celebrate Kim’s life immediately following the funeral at Kelley Hall, 625 S. 3rd St., Burlington.
The family will meet with friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday at Jones Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Coffey County Cancer Support Group or the Eli Grow Education Fund and may be sent in care of Jones Funeral Home, PO Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.
