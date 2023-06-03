Three weeks ago, we broke the story about an alleged incident at the Emporia Middle School dance. Numerous reports claimed a teacher had inappropriately touched a number of female students, and the Emporia Police Department were called to the scene.
Immediately after the incident was reported on May 12, the Emporia Police Department asked for first-hand accounts. It was clear that this was not going to be an open and shut case. In the days that followed, rumors about the incident, as well as the district’s response to it, spread like wildfire. While some claimed their children were still seeing him at the school, we confirmed he was on leave for the remainder of the school year.
And, although we and other news organizations never published the accused’s name — because remember, he was never arrested or charged with a crime — that didn’t stop many people in the community from plastering the man’s face all over social media.
Even his family was the subject of harassment. The community had already delivered a guilty verdict in the court of public opinion.
On Tuesday, the Emporia Police Department announced that, after more than 30 interviews and hours of reviewing video provided by the school district, that no probable cause was found to charge the accused with a crime. There was, however, evidence to recommend charges against four students for making false reports of a crime.
Now, the community is silent, and unfortunately, the damage is done.
Not only has this man’s reputation suffered, but so too have actual victims of sexual violence. False claims are rare, but are damaging when they happen.
It’s important that the community allows investigations to take place when these claims are made before people jump to conclusions, and give both the alleged victim and the accused the benefit of the doubt until we have more information.
In a country where we value the presumption of innocence and proof beyond a reasonable doubt, this was absolutely not acceptable behavior. Those who were so vocal in their vitriol against this man should be just as loud in their apologies.
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
I don't have social media so I didn't see any of the comments or doxxing of the teacher, but I do apologize if I've said about him on this website. That's also extremely messed up people went after his family... but sadly also not surprising. Facebook has always been full of toxic "know it all" type of people so I've always avoided it. Those who shared his name with each other really should be ashamed of themselves.
Well, I'm sorry. I'm sorry for this whole messy situation. From the juvenile accusations, to the juvenile, ignorant, comments and judgements. My apologies to this teacher (sorry, but I never heard your name). I am glad that you have been cleared.
