After a week without practice due to bitterly cold weather, the Emporia girls blasted Junction City on the road 62-23 Thursday night in a game that was rescheduled from Tuesday.
The Spartans came out slowly, missing their first five shots of the game and falling behind 2-0. However, when sophomore Rebecca Snyder scored down low at the 5:48 mark of the first quarter, the floodgates opened.
Emporia produced an 11-0 run to go on top 11-2 just two minutes after scoring its first points. Meanwhile, defensively, the Spartans’ length gave Junction City fits, as the Blue Jays struggled to find quality shots near the basket and often settled for wild long-range jumpers.
By the end of the first eight minutes, Emporia had tripled up Junction City and led 18-6, with half of those points coming from the free throw line.
In the second quarter, the Spartans let off the gas a bit, something Dorsey attributed to her team not being completely dialed in.
“That first half was a little sluggish, a little soft,” said Emporia head coach Carolyn Dorsey. “We were playing with them a little bit, not really taking advantage and having that killer instinct. We talked about halftime [that] we really just missed some opportunities to take control.”
The Spartans outscored the Blue Jays 10-9 in the second quarter to go into halftime on top 28-15.
But Emporia came out of the intermission with a vengeance, forcing nine Blue Jay turnovers and feeding the rock over and over to Snyder, who added 14 points in the third quarter to the eight she’d scored in the first half.
“[Snyder] was kind of ‘la-dee-da’ [in the first half], having a good time, but not really, ‘I’m about to take it to you,’” Dorsey said. “Once she had that mentality in the second half, it was like night and day. You could see her reading. I didn’t think after halftime [Junction City] could stop her, and when they did, it opened up our shooters.”
The Spartans outscored the Blue Jays 26-8 in the third quarter and then blanked them 8-0 in the fourth en route to the 39-point victory.
Dorsey was pleased with her team’s defensive performance, in which it forced 22 turnovers and held Junction City to just 8 of 32 shooting.
“They were relentless,” she said. “They were tough on the glass. They were one and done. There was a bit more urgency in that second half. In games like this, where people might say we were supposed to win, it’s about how you handle it down the stretch. Defensively, we were cleaner. Again, we looked solid. I thought a lot of kids stepped up.”
Dorsey said that this game was important for her players to see that, while sometimes they can win without offering their best effort, there is much to be gained from putting their all into every performance regardless of the opponent.
“We can either beat teams, or we can play the way we’re supposed to play,” she said. “And when they took it upon themselves to pride on that and play the way we’re supposed to play, you saw a different game. I think early on they were just kind of playing. Kids have to learn how to win, and there’s a difference between winning and really, truly winning. I think they looked at that and they, ‘okay, we need to turn this on.’ And they did, which is what I like about this group.”
Emporia was paced by Snyder, who had 23 and Gracie Gilpin, who had 22, including a 6 of 7 night from beyond the arc. With the win, the Spartans moved to 11-6 on the year, while Junction City fell to 6-12.
Next up, the Spartans play host to Topeka West Friday night. Dorsey said she isn’t concerned about her team having to play back-to-back nights.
“We played 13 kids tonight,” she said. “They had a whole week off, I thought, ‘come on, you guys shouldn’t be tired. You guys got some pretty good rest late season.’ I think they love to play and they’re looking at it going, ‘let’s go get another one.’ It’s kind of fun. Winning is fun when you the play the right way. They’re playing good basketball.
EMPORIA — 18; 10; 26; 8; — 62
JUNCTION CITY — 6; 9; 8; 0; — 23
Emporia — Snyder (23, 10-18), Gilpin (22, 7-11), Adams (6, 1-4), Stewart (5, 1-3), Baker (3, 1-4), Garcia (2, 1-2), Peak (0, 0-2), Christensen (0, 0-1), Wiltz (0, 0-1), Kirmer (0, 0-1). FG: 21-47. 3-pt: 8-17. FT: 12-16. TO: 6.
Junction City — FG: 8-32. 3-pt: 3-8. FT: 4-6. TO: 22.
