Police & Sheriff

Incidents Reported

Police

Friday

Animal - check welfare, 1200 Moonlight Cir., 3:03 p.m.

Suspicious person, 700 E. 12th Ave., 3:33 p.m.

Animal bite, 1200 Hatcher St., 3:48 p.m.

Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 5:08 p.m.

Medical problem, information redacted

Structure fire, 2900 W. Hwy. 50, 7:15 p.m.

Traffic stop, E. 6th Ave. and Peyton St., 7:16 p.m.

Domestic disturbance, information redacted

Criminal trespassing, 900 Sylvan St., 8:31 p.m.

Traffic stop, W. 6th Ave. and Funston St., 9:39 p.m.

Disorderly conduct, 1400 State St., 11:17 p.m.

Saturday

Fire alarm, 1300 Merchant St., 1:38 a.m.

Alarm - business, 1200 Market St., 7:55 a.m.

Non-injury accident, E. South Ave. and Market St., 11:01 a.m.

Abandoned vehicle, 1200 Exchange St., 11:11 a.m.

Violate PFA, information redacted

Animal bite, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 4:54 p.m.

Welfare check, information redacted

Disorderly conduct, W. 6th Ave. and Merchant St., 10:46 p.m.

Sunday

Citizen community contact, 400 Commercial St., 12:46 a.m.

Domestic disturbance, information redacted

Domestic disturbance, information redacted

Agency assist, 2900 Sutton Pl., 1:56 a.m.

Traffic stop, E. 12th Ave. and Union St., 1:41 p.m.

Disorderly conduct, 800 Merchant St., 3:22 p.m.

Citizen community contact, 1800 Prairie St., 3:25 p.m.

Medical - overdose, information redacted

Sex offense, information redacted

Sheriff

Friday

Saturday

Structure fire, 1200 Road 210, 5:09 a.m.

Sunday

Disorderly conduct, 200 West St., Hartford, 8:24 p.m.

Thefts & Vandalism

Police

Friday

Fraud - checks, 2600 W. 12th Ave., 9:35 a.m.

Fraud, 800 Rural St., 10;22 a.m.

Saturday

Theft - shoplifting, 1200 E. 12th Ave., 8:36 a.m.

Fraud, 500 Mechanic St., 4:57 p.m.

Hit and run, W. 5th Ave. and Sherman St., 5:44 p.m.

Sunday

Theft - shoplifting, 1200 E. 12th Ave., 5:58 p.m.

Burglary - late report, 900 Lincoln St., 11:54 p.m.

Sheriff

Friday

Injury accident, 600 S. Hwy. 99, Olpe, 5:38 p.m.

Burglary - late report, 9:49 p.m.

Animals

Pet Patrol

To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Animal emergency

For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.

Emporia Animal Shelter

Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.

Emporia Veterinary Hospital

Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.

Lottery

For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.

