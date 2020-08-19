Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Friday
Animal - check welfare, 1200 Moonlight Cir., 3:03 p.m.
Suspicious person, 700 E. 12th Ave., 3:33 p.m.
Animal bite, 1200 Hatcher St., 3:48 p.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 5:08 p.m.
Medical problem, information redacted
Structure fire, 2900 W. Hwy. 50, 7:15 p.m.
Traffic stop, E. 6th Ave. and Peyton St., 7:16 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, information redacted
Criminal trespassing, 900 Sylvan St., 8:31 p.m.
Traffic stop, W. 6th Ave. and Funston St., 9:39 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 1400 State St., 11:17 p.m.
Saturday
Fire alarm, 1300 Merchant St., 1:38 a.m.
Alarm - business, 1200 Market St., 7:55 a.m.
Non-injury accident, E. South Ave. and Market St., 11:01 a.m.
Abandoned vehicle, 1200 Exchange St., 11:11 a.m.
Violate PFA, information redacted
Animal bite, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 4:54 p.m.
Welfare check, information redacted
Disorderly conduct, W. 6th Ave. and Merchant St., 10:46 p.m.
Sunday
Citizen community contact, 400 Commercial St., 12:46 a.m.
Domestic disturbance, information redacted
Domestic disturbance, information redacted
Agency assist, 2900 Sutton Pl., 1:56 a.m.
Traffic stop, E. 12th Ave. and Union St., 1:41 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 800 Merchant St., 3:22 p.m.
Citizen community contact, 1800 Prairie St., 3:25 p.m.
Medical - overdose, information redacted
Sex offense, information redacted
Sheriff
Friday
Structure fire, 2900 W. Hwy. 50, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday
Structure fire, 1200 Road 210, 5:09 a.m.
Sunday
Disorderly conduct, 200 West St., Hartford, 8:24 p.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Friday
Fraud - checks, 2600 W. 12th Ave., 9:35 a.m.
Fraud, 800 Rural St., 10;22 a.m.
Saturday
Theft - shoplifting, 1200 E. 12th Ave., 8:36 a.m.
Fraud, 500 Mechanic St., 4:57 p.m.
Hit and run, W. 5th Ave. and Sherman St., 5:44 p.m.
Sunday
Theft - shoplifting, 1200 E. 12th Ave., 5:58 p.m.
Burglary - late report, 900 Lincoln St., 11:54 p.m.
Sheriff
Friday
Injury accident, 600 S. Hwy. 99, Olpe, 5:38 p.m.
Burglary - late report, 9:49 p.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
