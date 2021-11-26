A Wichita man was injured during a single-vehicle accident on the interstate Friday afternoon.
Around 3:51 p.m. Friday, Lyon County Sheriff's Office deputies, along with Emporia/Lyon County EMS were dispatched to I-35 at approximately the 135 southbound mile marker for reports of a single-vehicle injury accident.
According to Deputy Brandon Early, 82-year-old Alice Wiggins of Wichita, was driving southbound in a 2019 Cadillac XTS when "she fell asleep and struck the bridge guardrail that crosses over Road R1." Wiggins was able to safely stop the vehicle and exit the roadway.
Her passenger, 82-year-old Dale Wiggins of Wichita, was injured during the wreck. He was transported via ambulance to Newman Regional Health with suspected non-life-threatening injuries.
Early said both occupants were wearing their seatbelts at the time of impact.
