First Church of the Nazarene celebrated their graduating seniors with a drive-thru graduation party Sunday evening.
Six members of the Class of 2020 set up stations at strategic distances from each other in the church parking lot, decorating their vehicles with balloons, streamers, signs and memorabilia from their high school careers.
Well-wishers pulled into the lot and followed the marked path in a loop to congratulate the graduates, take pictures and hand out cards and gifts.
Pastor Paul Meinke credited the church secretary, Terry Weems, with the idea of a drive-thru celebration.
“It was inspired by our trunk-or-treat event at Halloween which we’ve also adapted for Christmas celebrations,” he said. “She planned it just two weeks ago and put it out on Facebook. It turned out really well.”
Cars were lined up 10 or more deep at various points in the evening as church members took advantage of the opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of their Seniors.
“We wanted to do something special and this gives people from our church a chance to say congratulations and visit from an appropriate distance,” Meinke said. “We’re doing the best we can do with what we’re dealt.”
