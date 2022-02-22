Gary Dean Crawford, 71, passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at his home east of Emporia.
He was born June 27, 1950 in Bushong, Kansas the son of Ray and Vicie Vanderslice Crawford. Gary attended Hartford High School.
As a young man, Gary worked for a local farmer named Ray Wagers before taking a position at Bunge in Emporia. Through hard work and dedication he worked his way up to Leadman. His career spanned over 48 years until his retirement in 2017.
Gary was joined in marriage to Ruth Reedy on December 26, 1978 in Emporia, Kansas. Gary and Ruth lived in Neosho Rapids before settling in their current home for the past 16 years.
Gary will live on in the hearts and memories of his wife of 43 years, Ruth Crawford of their home; a daughter, Kimberly Trieb and husband Robbie of Tonganoxie; step daughters, Tracy Cook of Emporia, Tammy Cheeseman and husband Mike of Emporia; a son, Douglas Crawford of Tonganoxie; step sons, Melvin Trautloff of Ellsworth, Wesley Trautloff of Larned; sisters, Vivian Partlow and husband Kenny of Neosho Rapids, Donna Wamser of Neosho Rapids, Kathy Gardner and husband Gil of Hartford, Connie Darbyshire and husband Dennis of Hartford, a brother, Roy Crawford and wife Linda of Neosho Rapids; nineteen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren; numerous extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Howard Vern Crawford and William Ray “Bill” Crawford; a niece, Kelly Lynn Darbyshire; nephew, Charles Ray Reynolds and a brother-in-law, Virgil Wamser.
Cremation is planned with services being held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, February 26, 2022 at the Emporia Presbyterian Church, 1702 W. 15th St. Inurnment will follow at Hartford Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s and sent in care of the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, Box #43, Lebo, Kansas 66856. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
(1) comment
We are so sorry to hear this. Peace be with you all.
Clyde and Joyce Hammond
