The Kansas House committee introduced four new maps that would redraw the state's congressional districts Tuesday — and potentially move Lyon County out of the Big 1st District.
According to the Kansas Reflector, State Rep. Chris Croft, an Overland Park Republican and chairman of the House redistricting committee, introduced a congressional map that would slice Wyandotte County in half from east to west and place it in Jake LaTurner’s 2nd district.
The move would also place Lyon, Chase, Morris and Wabaunsee counties in the 2nd District — moving them out of the 1st District.
Osage and Coffey counties would also remain in the 2nd District and Greenwood County would remain the 4th District.
The 3rd District would push into rural counties. Lawrence would get moved into the 1st District which stretches to the Colorado border.
Croft’s idea would be to push the 3rd District to the south into rural counties for potential advantage of Amanda Adkins, who lost to Sharice Davids two years ago.
Croft said his proposal, which was named “Ad Astra,” would leave the state with four districts with exactly the same populations — 734,470 — based on the 2020 Census.
In 2012, the Legislature failed to complete the mapping project. The job was assumed by federal judges who quickly compiled the maps relied upon in elections for the past decade. The new set would control boundaries through 2032, and must reflect the dramatic population growth in Johnson County and loss of residents in dozens of rural counties.
State Rep. Tom Burroughs, a Democrat from Kansas City, Kan., introduced a map that would leave Wyandotte and Johnson counties united in the 3rd District. The 2nd District would become concentrated in northeast Kansas in his “Buffalo 2” map, while the 1st District would reach into southeast Kansas.
He said the Legislature should produce maps that kept together so-called communities of interest, such as urban residents in Wyandotte County and rural Kansans in rural communities.
“Those concerns have been expressed to us in thousands of pages of testimony,” Burroughs said. “The advantage of my map is that he meets the population variances and it keeps the metropolitan Wyandotte-Johnson counties together.”
The third map, which was formally introduced by Croft, was developed by the Kansas League of Women Voters and was consistent with the map proposed by Burroughs.
A fourth map was introduced by state Rep. Kyle Hoffman, R-Coldwater, that was a slight modification of the congressional map approved by the Kansas House in 2012. It was never implemented, but it would have placed Wyandotte County inside the agrarian 1st District.
Hoffman said he voted for that map a decade ago, but wasn’t certain he would still hold to that perspective. He said the previous incarnation was made available for comparison sake as the Legislature went through the process of compiling updated maps.
Senate President Ty Masterson said Croft's map "maintains the minimum number of split counties at three. Pawnee, Douglas, and Wyandotte are the only split counties on the new map. Both Douglas and Wyandotte are primarily divided along natural and geographic barriers such as highways and rivers."
“This map is reflective of the testimony we received from the public, both on the 14-stop listening tour in August and the virtual listening tour in November," said Masterson and Senate Vice President Rick Wilborn in a joint statement. "The map creates compact and contiguous districts, preserves existing district cores, and groups together communities of interest. We look forward to the hearings and helping advance this map through the legislative process.”
The First District contains both University of Kansas and Kansas State University, which have aligned goals, returning them to the same Congressional district.
The Second District includes several military installations, including Ft. Riley, Ft. Leavenworth, Forbes Field, and the Kansas National Guard.
The Third District keeps Johnson County together, blending the Kansas City suburbs with nearby bedroom communities.
The Fourth District includes Wichita and surrounding communities.
You must be waiting on your next gov hand out !
Ah yes, GOP gerrymandering once again. I have to wonder how the steadfast republicans really feel knowing that if everyone eligible to vote voted, they would lose in most cases. And even with the numbers as they are they have to carve up maps to look like this to try to have any chance at holding out.
