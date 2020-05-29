Strong City - David B. Wilson, 66, died May
25, 2020, at Ascension Via Christi, Manhattan.
He was born July 24, 1953, in Strong City, to
Everett and Ruth (Ellis) Wilson. He graduated
from Chase County High School and earned
two years of college credits. David retired as a
railroad engineer from BNSF. He was a member of Cottonwood
Falls United Methodist Church and former Lions Club President.
David was a die-hard University of Kansas fan, enjoyed watching
the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV, and would catch a couple of
Royals baseball games every summer. His most cherished
pastime was spending time with his grandchildren and watching
them play ball.
David married Rebecca “Becky” Petersen on June 22, 1974,
in Kelso, WA. They shared 45 years of marriage.
He is survived by: wife, Becky, of the home; sons, Matt
Wilson of Lindsborg, Dustin Wilson and wife Amy of Larned,
Kip Wilson and wife Cortnea of Great Bend; grandchildren,
Luke, Maya, Maverick, Eli and Koy; siblings, Tom Wilson of
Emporia, Nancy Hainey and husband Roland of Cottonwood
Falls, Doug Wilson and wife Dar of rural Emporia, and Danny
Wilson and wife Jeannie of Abilene.
David was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation has taken place.
Due to the current Covid-19 situation, memorial service
will be held in July. Memorial donations may be made to
Cottonwood Falls United Methodist Church, in care of
Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220,
Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.