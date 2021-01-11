Inspired by the artists of cartoons like “Adventure Time” and “Steven Universe”, local artist Barbara Lane Tharas shares her story through Garen in the art exhibit Garen’s Diary at Trox Gallery and Gifts until the end of January.
Tharas explained six years ago, she was in a bad place and “Adventure Time” was her key.
“I was a night stocker in Walmart when I lived in Texas,” she said. “And everything was super depressing. Nothing was working out. I was trying to go to school in Austin, but that was not working. I would sleep during the day and stock Walmart at night. The only thing that really brought any happiness was watching ‘Adventure Time’.”
Watching clips of the cartoon on Cartoon Network helped her feel relieved, fall asleep and heal from her personal struggles and trauma.
“I just became obsessed with it,” Tharas said. “I started researching those artists … and I started healing that way. I guess my style, I just kind of latched onto that.”
Whenever Tharas has a looping or repeating thought, that is when she knows she needs to process her thoughts by drawing.
“I kind of just sit down with my sketchbook and draw whatever comes to mind,” she said. “I started drawing before I could walk, so I always just sit down with my sketchbook anytime I need to draw something that I am feeling.”
"Garen’s Diary" is about a gender nonconforming feral survivor living deep in the woods. Garen isolated themselves from society, except to roller skate through the city to dumpster dive for food and objects, read Tharas’ art statement. Garen is emotionally guarded, but has learned resilience through an unconventional lifestyle with the help of park raccoons.
“Garen will have to learn to open up in order to repair their ability to trust others, as well as themself,” the statement read. “Dolly accompanies Garen and becomes a witness to their sacred diary which holds secrets about their painful family history. Upon awakening one morning, Garen and Dolly discovered that the diary has been stolen. Garen will have to relearn how to trust those closest to them in order to solve the mystery of the missing diary.
“Garen’s Diary is a journey on overcoming trauma, reestablishing trust and learning self-compassion. This collection of paintings, prints and sculptures is based on this sequential narrative which is represented as several volumes of zines. Garen’s Diary is intended to allow the viewer to experience solidarity, compassion and empathy to find humor in trauma as a means to heal.”
Volumes I and II are like graphic novels in which Tharas talks about her own family trauma directly through Garen. Every character in Garen’s Diary helped Tharas process her trauma outside of herself.
“[I feel] very proud to have Barbara here,” said Trox Gallery and Gifts owner Kaila Mock. “I really love how playful [her art] seems on the surface, but then you get into it and get into the deeper meaning. I personally love that style of artwork, so I am honored to have her show here at Trox.”
Similar to Tharas, Mock has also used art to community and process trauma. She sees that in Tharas’s artwork and Mock appreciates it.
Mock’s favorite piece is Tharas’s soft sculpture. She explained that it was entertaining to watch Tharas carry the large sculpture across the street and figure out how to display the piece in the gallery.
“I just hope that this story and show creates a chance to build empathy with the community,” Tharas said. “I am eternally grateful for all the help that I have received and for anyone who comes out to see the show.”
“I think [art] is one of the most important building blocks of any great society,” Mock said. “And personally it has always been such a big part of my life. I opened Trox so I could make it more accessible for Emporians and the community. I think a lot of people get locked into that [mindset] art is scary or pretentious, but it doesn’t have to be and it’s not — [art] is here for everyone.”
Garen’s Diary is on display at Trox Gallery and Gifts until the end of January. Stop by Trox between 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sunday at 729 Commercial St. to discover the deeper meaning behind Tharas’s work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.