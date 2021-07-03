President Jefferson, who was indeed a slave owner, correctly said, “The natural progress of things is for liberty to yield and government to gain ground.”
They treat us like mushrooms and never really bring any light to the subject. Their recommendations have the quality of what mushrooms grow in as well.
Hamilton was the main creator of our Constitution. Has anyone properly told you about his philosophy? Here is a start: “Hamilton strongly opposed slavery, the Atlantic slave trade, and racial prejudice in the United States, delivering numerous speeches in defense of the rights of enslaved people, and African Americans more broadly.” Yet there is strong evidence that Hamilton was also a slave owner, so his philosophy was different than his deeds.
This one is beyond me, but it shows how this issue was very confusing in our new nation.
Never a single word of how the Left’s recommendations will make a more perfect Union or how their ideas protect our wonderful Constitution. That subject is always omitted. Mainly due to the Constitution being a roadblock to much of what they want.
Far be it that many of these left-leaning “experts” would tell the public that many of their suggestions would take over 75% of our States to agree with the changes that they have recommended. To bring this up results in one being called “racist.”
One such change that would take 75% of the States to approve is any change to or removal of the Electoral College. The Electoral College was created for two reasons: The first purpose was to create a buffer between the population and the selection of a President. The second was part of the structure of the government that gave extra power to the smaller states.
They will never tell you that Hamilton studied the foundations of the first democracies for about four years before he brought his thoughts together to form our Constitution. He thought that having an Electoral College did two things. One purpose is not very important today, and that is that an Electoral College would lessen the generally illiterate American population of the day from being swayed and perhaps electing a tyrant or a King. The other very important attribute of the Electoral College is that it gives a degree of power to the smallest states.
All States, regardless of population, would have at least three delegates. This, even today, equals the number of representatives that states have in Congress (two senators plus their number of Congressman). But lo to those who point this history out because they will be called “racist.” Or some bogus history will be quoted to make Hamilton and his fellow patriots less great than they really are for what they gave to all of US. No one else had such a great original thought than these Patriots!
The founding fathers also thought that the States were the best place to manage elections. They thought that how could a distant Federal Government prevent voter fraud? But low be the person who points this out today because that person is a “racist.” (They often shut down the saloons to prevent votes being “bought with whiskey.”)
Is it possible that all of this is a diversion to take the eyes of the electorate off the general failure to govern many of our large cities? But oh don’t suggest such a thought or you will be labeled a “racist.”
How many would scream “racist” at the suggestion that Dr. Margaret Mead’s profound quote is right on the mark when she correctly said that, “As goes the family; so goes the nation”? To the woke Yardbirds she would have to be a “racist.”
How dare the states set up voter regulations. Granted in the past one very popular party of today were the experts in setting up poll taxes, property regulation, educations requirements, race requirements, and other methods to suppress the vote. But this US political party had its power much lessened when their opposing party voted unanimously for the Civil Rights Act. But to bring up this history would be “racist.”
How dare the “racists” insist on voter registration and voter IDs. In addition if the Electoral College is removed why should the smaller states bother to hold federal elections? As a matter of fact, why check for how many dead voted in the last election or other voter fraud.
Keeping things honest has to be “racist.” I do not submit the conspiracy theories that say that an election with a 7 million vote margin was affected by fraud though.
What is a person to do with July 4th approaching? Fry some chicken, set off a firecracker, drink a beer, say a prayer of thanks or don’t, travel where you damn well please, yell out that the President has no clothes on, go to church with not one Yardbird attempting to violate the Constitution to prevent this free expression of faith for any reason, rejoice that you and I can read or even write something like what is right here in front of you!
Then go to YouTube and watch and listen to, “Star-Spangled Banner as You’ve Never Heard It.”
When I substituted this video in a few of my classes for our Pledge to our Nation even the sync Yardbirds in my class could not help be impressed. Some even stood at our next daily Pledge of Allegiance.
Happy Independence Day to all!! Also, rejoice that we Jayhawks live in “The Free State” where abolitionists won the day and where any enslaved person who reached our border was a Free Man. Leftists will have a hard time criticizing this.
Good for you Mr. Hartman. This is exactly the kind of counter argument we should hear when CRT is finally allowed to be discussed. Debating theories is how we learn. I know how you educators love to learn. Both views will try to overreach, but with a balanced discussion we can all learn. I don't think that discussing how the threads of racism throughout history may effect our lives today makes us racist. I did chuckle when you said we no longer need to worry about electing a tyrant or king, considering our previous president's antics. U.S.A, Happy Birthday
