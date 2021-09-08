Ella Mae Schroer, 99, died September 5, 2021, at Diversicare Council Grove. She was born November 1, 1921, in Bazaar, to Henry C. and Martha Amelia (Wehrenberg) Brecht. Ella Mae was a devoted homemaker and farm wife. She was an active and prominent member of Grace Lutheran Church and was secretary and Sunday School Superintendent. She was a member of Ladies Aid and held offices as president, secretary, treasurer, Christian growth, Mission service and flower fund. She enjoyed sewing and volunteering at the nursing home. She was also a member of Hillside Country Club. Ella Mae graduated from Chase County High School in 1939.
On June 8, 1941, she married Dean W. Schroer in Strong City. They shared 60 years of marriage before his death on November 27, 2001.
Ella Mae is survived by: children, Linda Schroer of Wichita, Pamela Schienbein and husband Gerald of Carseland, Alberta, Canada, Ace Schroer and wife Debbie of Strong City; grandchildren, Mitchell (Kristy) Schroer, Ryan (Tricia) Schroer, Seth (Melanie) Schroer, Amber (Justin) Rausch, Grant (Ardena) Schienbein, Jill (Clint) DeCaire, Dean (Erin) Schienbein; great grandchildren, Clayton and Katelyn Schroer, Braydon, Britney, Cooper and Carson Schroer, Victor Schroer, Havyn Schroeder, Courtney Butter, Khora (Trevor) Burright, Luke, Jesse, Anna and Jacob Schienbein, Levi and Joshua DeCaire; sister, Selma Nelson of Bolivar, MO; sisters-in-law, Julia Brecht, Nellie Brecht, and Pearl Brecht; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Henry A. Brecht, Martin Brecht, Milton Brecht, Wayne Brecht, Anna Bastin, Lena Rucker, and Helen Green Johnson.
Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Grace Lutheran Church, Strong City, with Reverend Terry Wiechman officiating. Burial will follow in Strong Township, Strong City. No visitation is planned. Memorial donations may be made to Grace Lutheran Church or Lutheran Hour Ministries, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
