Elwilda B. “Willie” Hoobler, 86, passed away Sunday,
April 19, 2020 at the Life Care Center in Burlington.
She was born March 31, 1934 in Merino, Colorado the
daughter of Earl and Elin Carlson How. Her family moved
near Gridley, Kansas when she was a young girl and later
settled west of Burlington.
Willie married the love of her life, Roy Eugene Hoobler,
on December 9, 1952 in Emporia. During their early years
of marriage they lived on a farm southeast of Madison. In
1961 Willie and Roy moved to Madison and in 1963 they
made their home at their current address.
Willie was an avid softball coach and player. She was
always up for Bingo and enjoyed playing cards at the
Madison Senior Center. Willie and Roy are members of
the Madison United Methodist Church where she was
a member of the U.M.W. Circle #3. She loved family
gatherings and spending time with those closest to her.
Willie spent many years cleaning homes and looking out for
older local residents, helping with their day to day needs.
Willie will live on in the hearts of her devoted husband
of 67 years, Roy Hoobler of their home in Madison; a
daughter, Deborah Haag and her husband Tony of Olpe; a
son, Bernard Hoobler of Madison; sisters, Doris Finical of
LeRoy, Kansas, Jean Zorn of El Dorado, Kansas and Eileen
Hollowell of Marion, Kansas; two grandchildren, Heather
Luby of Emporia and Andrew Haag of Olpe; seven greatgrandchildren,
Nolan and Emma Fuzzell, Drew Haag,
Theron Mays, Chase Langley, Paxton Luby and Harley Haag;
several nieces and nephews as well as a host of dear friends.
She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Melissa
Mays; a great-grandson, Henry Haag; sisters, Erlene Couch
and Edna Stewart; brothers, John How and Walter How.
Cremation is planned with graveside services to be
held in Blakely Cemetery in the near future. Memorial
contributions may be made to the Madison Senior Center
and sent in care of the VanArsdale Funeral Home, P.O.
Box #488, Madison, Kansas 66860. Condolences may be
expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
