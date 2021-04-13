Sam’s Southern Eatery will reopen on Wednesday after being closed since Jan. 15 due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Signs appeared on the 1116 W. 6th Ave. location in mid-January explaining that the restaurant had temporarily closed with plans to re-open in February.
Restaurant manager Said “Sammy” Jaraba told the Gazette in January that he did not know the exact that Sam’s Southern Eatery would come back, but he insisted that it would once the COVID-19 situation had improved.
While both February, March and a good chunk of April have come and gone, Jaraba said that the clamor of customers, the progress of the vaccine distribution and the warm springtime weather were among the deciding factors to return.
“We had a lot of phone calls and a lot of people asking us to re-open and also a lot of people got the vaccine shot. That makes the people more comfortable and they could come outside and eat and enjoy the weather,” he said. “In the whole country, a lot of businesses got affected by COVID and we decided to re-open and serve our community.”
Per the Lyon County public health order, customers will need to wear a mask while in the dining area. Additionally, Sam’s Southern Eatery staff will assist with social distancing by marking tables that should not be used.
Jaraba said that he meant it when he told the Gazette in January that Sam’s Southern Eatery would re-open and that he is excited to welcome back customers.
“We miss our customers,” he said. “I told [the Gazette], ‘I promise, we will reopen as soon as people they’re getting the shots, they’re getting the vaccine.’ Most of the majority, I feel, in Kansas and Emporia, I see the dining room open in some restaurants and I see a lot of traffic. So this has made people comfortable and now we [are] back as we promised to re-open for [the] public and to serve our community with the best southern and seafood ever.”
